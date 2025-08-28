Scientists fear we can’t safely reproduce off Earth—here’s why

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Gravity’s gone—so is everything we know about sex, fertilization, and pregnancy. Making a baby in space might be the hardest mission yet.
Mice won’t mate in orbit. Some embryos vanish mid-growth. If they won’t do it, what hope do we have?
Cosmic rays don’t just zap electronics—they tear through DNA. One hit could end a pregnancy before it begins.
Without gravity, even building a placenta—a lifeline for the fetus—may be biologically impossible.
NASA launched sperm into space. It swam. It survived. But could it actually create life off Earth?
Embryos formed in microgravity often fail after implantation—science doesn’t yet know why.
On Mars, reproductive freedom might not exist. Experts predict gene editing, mating algorithms, and quotas.
Carrying a baby in space means shielding it from radiation, zero-G, and cosmic chaos. We're nowhere close.
This isn’t a movie plot—it’s biology’s final boss fight. Without reproduction, space colonies will die out.
