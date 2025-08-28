Scientists fear we can’t safely reproduce off Earth—here’s why

Zero-G Baby

Gravity’s gone—so is everything we know about sex, fertilization, and pregnancy. Making a baby in space might be the hardest mission yet.

Rodents Refused

Mice won’t mate in orbit. Some embryos vanish mid-growth. If they won’t do it, what hope do we have?

Radiation Roulette

Cosmic rays don’t just zap electronics—they tear through DNA. One hit could end a pregnancy before it begins.

Placenta in Peril

Without gravity, even building a placenta—a lifeline for the fetus—may be biologically impossible.

Space Sperm Saga

NASA launched sperm into space. It swam. It survived. But could it actually create life off Earth?

Microgravity Mayhem

Embryos formed in microgravity often fail after implantation—science doesn’t yet know why.

Ethics Go Orbital

On Mars, reproductive freedom might not exist. Experts predict gene editing, mating algorithms, and quotas.

Womb in the Void

Carrying a baby in space means shielding it from radiation, zero-G, and cosmic chaos. We're nowhere close.

Not Just Sci-Fi

This isn’t a movie plot—it’s biology’s final boss fight. Without reproduction, space colonies will die out.

