'Scrambling for eggs': With Poland and Finland out, these countries are feeding America

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Egg Prices Soar

A 65% surge in 2024 and another 41% hike in 2025—bird flu has crippled U.S. poultry farms, sending egg prices skyrocketing.

Avian Flu Crisis

Since 2022, H5N1 bird flu has wiped out 156 million birds, including millions of egg-laying hens, causing severe supply shortages.

Europe Says No

The U.S. asked Poland, Finland, and Denmark for egg exports, but they refused, citing domestic supply concerns and strict EU regulations.

Turkey Steps In

Turkey will export 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S. between February and July 2025, a deal worth $26 million to ease shortages.

South Korea Joins

For the first time in history, South Korea is exporting eggs to the U.S., with the first shipment of 20 tons arriving in Georgia in March 2025.

$1 Billion Relief Plan

The USDA is investing $1 billion in biosecurity, vaccine research, and farmer aid to combat bird flu and rebuild egg production.

Easter Price Drop?

Egg prices may stabilize by Easter 2025, but retail relief will take time as imports and domestic production recover.

Future Safeguards

New biosecurity measures, vaccine advancements, and global partnerships with countries like Turkey and South Korea aim to prevent future shortages.

Will Prices Fall?

With millions of eggs arriving, the U.S. expects gradual price reductions, though full relief could take months.
Related Stories

'James Webb caught it all': A star’s high-speed jets aligned perfectly with a galaxy 'Danny Denzongpa’s beer war': How the actor built a ₹100 crore empire and blocked Vijay Mallya ₹1 crore salary? 9 countries in the world where Indian techies can make more money ‘₹17,500 jab shock’: This prescription-only drug could kill gyms in India