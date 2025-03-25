'Scrambling for eggs': With Poland and Finland out, these countries are feeding America

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A 65% surge in 2024 and another 41% hike in 2025—bird flu has crippled U.S. poultry farms, sending egg prices skyrocketing.
Since 2022, H5N1 bird flu has wiped out 156 million birds, including millions of egg-laying hens, causing severe supply shortages.
The U.S. asked Poland, Finland, and Denmark for egg exports, but they refused, citing domestic supply concerns and strict EU regulations.
Turkey will export 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S. between February and July 2025, a deal worth $26 million to ease shortages.
For the first time in history, South Korea is exporting eggs to the U.S., with the first shipment of 20 tons arriving in Georgia in March 2025.
The USDA is investing $1 billion in biosecurity, vaccine research, and farmer aid to combat bird flu and rebuild egg production.
Egg prices may stabilize by Easter 2025, but retail relief will take time as imports and domestic production recover.
New biosecurity measures, vaccine advancements, and global partnerships with countries like Turkey and South Korea aim to prevent future shortages.
With millions of eggs arriving, the U.S. expects gradual price reductions, though full relief could take months.