'Second-best after Earth': Discovered 315 light-years away, it’s a top target for life

TOI-3493 b, a newly discovered sub-Neptune, may be rich in water, orbiting its star every 8.16 days at 1,102 K.
Over three times Earth’s size and nearly nine times its mass, TOI-3493 b could harbor exotic materials beneath a hydrogen veil.
The planet orbits a quiet, sun-like star 315 light-years away—making the system a stellar twin worth watching.
NASA’s TESS mission spotted the planet’s shadow in starlight, then Earth-based telescopes confirmed the alien world's existence.
TOI-3493 is a G-type star—similar to our sun—offering a stable environment for long-term planetary observation.
With a high TSM of 110, TOI-3493 b ranks second-best for transmission spectroscopy—a key to unlocking alien atmospheres.
Scientists think the planet might have a thick silicate-and-water core, or a compact rocky base under a hydrogen-rich sky.
Its host star is older and relatively inactive, providing clearer conditions for telescopes studying the planet’s light signatures.
The TOI-3493 system is over 7 billion years old—this ancient planet has circled its sun more than 300 million times.
