Secret UK project revealed: A nuclear rocket to Mars in half the time

Fusion Unveiled

After a decade of secrecy, UK startup Pulsar Fusion revealed Sunbird—a nuclear fusion rocket that could halve travel times to Mars and reach Pluto in just 4 years.

Space Tug Dream

Sunbird aims to become a reusable “space tug,” pulling spacecraft from Earth’s orbit to far-off destinations like the Moon, Mars, and beyond—no giant rockets required.

Plasma Over Propellant

Instead of chemical burns, Sunbird uses deuterium and helium-3 fusion to produce charged particles—translating directly into deep-space propulsion.

Fusion, Reimagined

Unlike Earth-bound tokamaks, Sunbird’s linear fusion reactor could work more easily in space’s cold vacuum—where natural conditions aid confinement and control.

Helium-3 Hunt

The key fuel, helium-3, is vanishingly rare on Earth. Future missions may mine it from the Moon, but initial tests will use inert gas to simulate engine behavior.

Mars in Half the Time

If successful, Sunbird could cut the Mars trip from 7 months to about 3.5—making human missions more viable and cargo transport far more efficient.

Solar System Highway

Pulsar envisions a network of fusion-powered docking stations, enabling back-and-forth travel across planets—a true transportation grid for the cosmos.

Armor-Clad and Alien

Each rocket, about 100 feet long, is armored against space radiation and debris. Its unusual design isn’t for aesthetics—it’s built for interplanetary survival.

Fusion Skeptics Wait

Experts like MIT’s Paulo Lozano remain cautious. True fusion is notoriously difficult, and until live tests begin, many doubt it will go beyond the prototype stage.
