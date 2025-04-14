‘Secrets belpw zero’: Mysterious Antarctic dip could be proof of planet-sized collision

Buried Mystery

Beneath a mile of Antarctic ice lies a massive gravitational dip that could mark the site of a world-changing impact.

Frozen Scar

The Wilkes Land anomaly spans 300 miles—suggesting a crater formed by a cataclysmic meteor strike millions of years ago.

Gravity Clue

Detected through satellite data, the anomaly reveals a mascon—a gravity signature typical of massive impact craters.

Ancient Collision

If confirmed, the impact may date back 4 billion years, to the chaotic Late Heavy Bombardment of the early solar system.

Cosmic Energy

The estimated energy released rivals that of the impact that wiped out the dinosaurs—only deeper, older, and colder.

Caldera or Crater?

Some scientists propose a volcanic or tectonic origin, but the shape and gravity match known cosmic impacts too closely.

Drill-Proof Depth

At 1.6 km beneath Antarctic ice, the anomaly resists direct study—leaving only remote sensing and models to tell its tale.

History’s Hidden Hit

If this is a crater, it rewrites what we know about Earth’s past impacts—and possibly past extinctions or climate shifts.

Celestial Footprint

The anomaly may be more than geological—it could be the fossil of a cosmic event that forever altered Earth’s fate.

