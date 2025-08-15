Seismic mystery solved: The D” layer discovery rewriting Earth science

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Deep beneath our feet, solid rock is flowing like syrup. A new study reveals that Earth’s mantle isn’t rigid—it moves, reshaping how we understand tectonics, quakes, and planetary heat.
The D” layer, 1,700 miles down, has puzzled geologists for decades. Now, scientists show it behaves like a thick liquid—even though it’s technically solid. It’s a hidden river of stone.
At the heart of the flow lies post-perovskite—a rare mineral that aligns under pressure. This microscopic shift lets rock bend and twist over millions of years, like slow-motion lava.
Seismic waves speed up in the D” layer, and no one knew why. This discovery explains it: aligned crystals in post-perovskite create superhighways for seismic energy.
This slow-flowing rock is more than a curiosity—it helps drive plate tectonics. That means earthquakes, volcanoes, and even the continents themselves move because deep Earth flows.
The mantle doesn’t just flow—it transports heat. Rising plumes from the D” layer could feed volcanoes, shape crust, and influence how Earth cools over eons.
Here’s the twist: mantle movement might influence Earth’s magnetic field. The shifting of heat and minerals could subtly impact the invisible force that shields our planet.
Using diamond anvils and X-ray diffraction, researchers recreated the deep Earth in a lab. Under extreme pressure, the mineral revealed its hidden, liquid-like behavior.
This study finally cracks the seismic mystery geologists have debated for decades. Solid-state flow in the mantle isn’t just possible—it’s fundamental to how our planet works.