Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Nepal's political chaos has triggered whispers of invisible architects—alleged deep state actors pulling strings behind Gen Z uprisings, media blackouts, and the sudden fall of KP Oli.
From viral hashtags to flash-mob protests, analysts claim a covert "deep state toolkit" was deployed—eerily echoing strategies seen in Arab Spring, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh uprisings.
Was the youth-led movement a cry for justice—or a proxy war? Some allege external powers hijacked Nepal’s unrest to weaken China-Nepal ties and install a friendlier regime.
KP Sharma Oli’s abrupt resignation stunned observers. Was it political fallout—or pressure from faceless forces operating in smoky backrooms and foreign embassies?
The "Nepo Kid" scandal lit the fuse—but who set the fire? As elites fell and anger surged, claims emerged of invisible sponsors fueling youth rage for bigger geopolitical aims.
Anonymous Telegram leaks and unverified financial trails suggest shadowy funders backed the protests. Real evidence? Or just the paranoia that fills power vacuums?
State-run bans on TikTok and mass internet throttling sparked fears of a media mutiny. Was this censorship—or a strategic defense against psychological subversion?
On TV panels and Reddit threads, one question won’t die: were Nepal’s leaders acting—or being acted upon? The answer depends on whom you trust—and whom they answer to.
Veteran analysts draw eerie parallels to CIA-backed coups of the past. Is Nepal just the newest domino in an old regional game of shadow wars and regime resets?