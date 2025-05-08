Shah Rukh Khan at Met: His look could buy you 50 flats in Gurgaon

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Credit: Instagram
SRK’s wrist boasted a ₹21 crore Patek Philippe Grand Complication—80 baguette diamonds, moonphase subdial, and an 18k rose gold case. This wasn’t just style; it was horological royalty.
Credit: Instagram
His custom Sabyasachi ensemble channeled 19th-century Dandyism—tailcoat, kamarbandh, and all—infused with Bollywood grandeur, proving fashion can be both timeless and theatrical.
Credit: Instagram
SRK’s cane was no prop—it featured a Bengal tiger head crafted from 18k gold, sapphires, tourmalines, and two kinds of diamonds. It roared opulence, echoing his cinematic persona.
Credit: Instagram
His jewelry stack included a bold K initial and SRK pendant, both from Sabyasachi’s in-house line—marking his Met debut not just with fashion, but with a personal emblem of legacy.
Credit: Instagram
Described by Sabyasachi as a “cinematic hero,” Khan’s look fused Old Hollywood with Indian royalty, broadcasting superstardom through structured silhouettes and maximalist flair.
Credit: Instagram
Weeks before the event, fans noticed subtle wardrobe teases on social media. Fashion insiders say it built suspense worthy of a film trailer, turning the reveal into an event of its own.
Credit: Instagram
The all-black ensemble wasn’t just chic—it was strategic. According to stylist Namita Alexander, black evokes power, mystery, and command, all qualities SRK has made iconic.
Credit: Instagram
This Met Gala wasn’t just a red carpet—it was SRK’s global fashion coronation. From Mumbai to Manhattan, his look was dissected by stylists from Vogue to GQ.
His timepiece and accessories weren’t mere flexes. Jewelry historian Ruchi Sharma explains such pieces speak of heritage, taste, and cultural diplomacy at elite global events.
Credit: Instagram