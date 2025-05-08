Shah Rukh Khan at Met: His look could buy you 50 flats in Gurgaon

Watch Worth

SRK’s wrist boasted a ₹21 crore Patek Philippe Grand Complication—80 baguette diamonds, moonphase subdial, and an 18k rose gold case. This wasn’t just style; it was horological royalty.

Dandy Drama

His custom Sabyasachi ensemble channeled 19th-century Dandyism—tailcoat, kamarbandh, and all—infused with Bollywood grandeur, proving fashion can be both timeless and theatrical.

Cane Game

SRK’s cane was no prop—it featured a Bengal tiger head crafted from 18k gold, sapphires, tourmalines, and two kinds of diamonds. It roared opulence, echoing his cinematic persona.

Neck Bling

His jewelry stack included a bold K initial and SRK pendant, both from Sabyasachi’s in-house line—marking his Met debut not just with fashion, but with a personal emblem of legacy.

Hero Frame

Described by Sabyasachi as a “cinematic hero,” Khan’s look fused Old Hollywood with Indian royalty, broadcasting superstardom through structured silhouettes and maximalist flair.

Silent Hint

Weeks before the event, fans noticed subtle wardrobe teases on social media. Fashion insiders say it built suspense worthy of a film trailer, turning the reveal into an event of its own.

Black Magic

The all-black ensemble wasn’t just chic—it was strategic. According to stylist Namita Alexander, black evokes power, mystery, and command, all qualities SRK has made iconic.

Global Stage

This Met Gala wasn’t just a red carpet—it was SRK’s global fashion coronation. From Mumbai to Manhattan, his look was dissected by stylists from Vogue to GQ.

Diamond Diplomacy

His timepiece and accessories weren’t mere flexes. Jewelry historian Ruchi Sharma explains such pieces speak of heritage, taste, and cultural diplomacy at elite global events.

