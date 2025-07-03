Shami’s ₹65 crore problem: How divorce alimony turned income into arrears

Millionaire Dues

Despite a ₹65 crore net worth and ₹10 crore IPL salary, Mohammed Shami now owes lakhs in backdated alimony—spanning seven years of courtroom silence.

1% Justice

The court calculated Shami’s dues to his estranged wife and daughter at under 1% of his wealth—but just enough to reflect the lifestyle they once shared.

Luxury to Liability

A farmhouse, flashy cars, and cricket fame—yet it’s a ₹4 lakh monthly alimony that’s forcing Mohammed Shami into financial headlines.

Backdated Blow

The ₹4 lakh per month ruling didn’t start today—it started seven years ago. Shami now faces a massive arrears payout, retroactive and relentless.

Wife’s Pushback

Hasin Jahan originally demanded ₹10 lakh a month. The court approved less, but her legal team isn’t done. ₹6 lakh could be the next stop.

Public Paycheck

With BCCI contracts and brand deals fueling a ₹7–8 crore annual income, Shami’s finances were fair game in court—and the verdict was firm.

IPL Price Tag

His ₹10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad paycheck made headlines in March. Now it’s cited in a court order forcing him to pay for more than just runs.

Lifestyle Ledger

The judge weighed not just Shami’s earnings—but the standard of living Jahan and their daughter had. Verdict: maintain the life, not the strife.

Alimony Uplift

From ₹1.3 lakh a month to ₹4 lakh, Shami’s alimony surged after a deep dive into his assets. And this may just be phase one.
