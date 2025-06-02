‘She bottled her bathwater’: Sydney Sweeney’s $8 soap just made a fortune

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sydney Sweeney didn’t flinch when the internet joked about buying her bathwater—she bottled it, branded it, and sold it out. The meme became merchandise, and meme-lords became customers.
It’s not just soap—it’s a scented fragment of Sydney’s celebrity. For $8, fans get pine, fir, shea butter… and the illusion of being closer to Hollywood’s Gen Z siren.
What started as a viral gag turned into a retail goldmine. Dr. Squatch and Sweeney leaned into absurdity—and struck internet gold with a product straight from the weird part of Twitter.
Only 5,000 bars exist. That artificial rarity has turned Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss into a status soap—a collectible with a sudsy side of FOMO.
Why are people buying? Because it’s her. Fans are less interested in the ingredients than the intimacy. In the influencer economy, even bathwater has brand value.
Critics call it a stunt. Fans call it genius. Either way, everyone’s talking about it—and in the attention economy, that’s the whole point.
Sweeney isn’t just the face of the campaign—she’s the architect. Framing the soap drop as empowerment, she’s flipping the script on objectification with a wink and a business model.
The soap isn’t even offensive—it’s all natural. But the outrage? 100% organic, turbocharging its viral reach across Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit.
When influencers like MrBeast post about your soap, you’re not selling hygiene—you’re selling headlines. And this bar scrubs its way into every timeline.