She Grew Her Salary in Soil: How a Kochi coder built a Rs 1 lakh weekend empire

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
By day, she debugs software. By weekend, she commands a half-acre floral empire. Parvathy Mohanan isn’t quitting her IT job—she’s rewriting the rules of side hustles from the soil up.
What started as a lockdown hobby turned into a Rs 1 lakh-a-month botanical blitz. She posted one flower photo online—and accidentally launched a business.
From Rs 5,000 Thai imports to Brazilian bloomers, she’s cultivated 300 portulaca varieties—and each petal now prints cash.
She processes up to 100 daily orders—while only working weekends. The secret? Training two women, delegating smartly, and letting nature do the heavy lifting.
Her hometown garden isn’t just scenic—it’s a profitable production line that rivals urban coworking chaos with the smell of soil and ROI.
She taught herself organic farming, pest control, and propagation—not via degrees, but by trial, error, and ruthless weekend dedication.
From paying her own bills to funding her joy, Parvathy’s garden became a gateway to financial autonomy—without quitting her 9-to-5.
Even monsoons can’t drown her growth. She battles root rot with precision cuttings and aggressive replanting—every rainy season is war.
Her mom helps pack orders. Her team keeps the blooms alive. What began as a solo hustle is now a micro-empire with generational bonds.