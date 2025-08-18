She Grew Her Salary in Soil: How a Kochi coder built a Rs 1 lakh weekend empire

Code to Cultivator

By day, she debugs software. By weekend, she commands a half-acre floral empire. Parvathy Mohanan isn’t quitting her IT job—she’s rewriting the rules of side hustles from the soil up.

Pandemic Bloom

What started as a lockdown hobby turned into a Rs 1 lakh-a-month botanical blitz. She posted one flower photo online—and accidentally launched a business.

300 Shades of Profit

From Rs 5,000 Thai imports to Brazilian bloomers, she’s cultivated 300 portulaca varieties—and each petal now prints cash.

Orders in Hundreds, Effort in Hours

She processes up to 100 daily orders—while only working weekends. The secret? Training two women, delegating smartly, and letting nature do the heavy lifting.

Garden of Hustle

Her hometown garden isn’t just scenic—it’s a profitable production line that rivals urban coworking chaos with the smell of soil and ROI.

Bloom Boss

She taught herself organic farming, pest control, and propagation—not via degrees, but by trial, error, and ruthless weekend dedication.

Flower-Powered Freedom

From paying her own bills to funding her joy, Parvathy’s garden became a gateway to financial autonomy—without quitting her 9-to-5.

Rain, Roots, and ROI

Even monsoons can’t drown her growth. She battles root rot with precision cuttings and aggressive replanting—every rainy season is war.

Mother-Daughter Inc.

Her mom helps pack orders. Her team keeps the blooms alive. What began as a solo hustle is now a micro-empire with generational bonds.
