'She makes ₹2.5 lakh a day': The Noida girl who turned reels into a ₹41 crore empire

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cash Queen

She rants, reels, and roars—and banks ₹2.5 lakh a day doing it. Apoorva Mukhija’s hustle isn’t just bold, it’s wildly profitable.

From Noida to Nike

This 2001-born rebel started with skits in her bedroom. Now, she’s collaborating with brands like Nike and Maybelline. How did she flip her camera into cash?

Reel Riches

Each 30-second Instagram story earns her ₹2 lakh. One reel? Up to ₹6 lakh. Who needs Bollywood when your phone pays better?

The ₹41 Crore Persona

Unfiltered, unapologetic, and brutally funny—her online alter ego “Kaleshi Aurat” has helped build a ₹41 crore empire.

Not Just a Creator

With appearances in “Who’s Your Gynac?” and “The Traitors India,” she’s blurring lines between influencer and mainstream star.

Lockdown Launchpad

While the world shut down, Apoorva blew up—turning pandemic boredom into one of Gen Z India’s most lucrative content careers.

Bold Pays Big

Controversial takes and fiery one-liners keep her in the headlines—and help drive millions to her page. Hate her or love her, she’s laughing to the bank.

Influencer? Executive

With consistent high-value brand deals, she’s arguably earning more than top TV stars—without needing a media network’s backing.

She’s the Blueprint

Apoorva isn’t just making content—she’s redefining what a 20-something digital entrepreneur can look like in modern India.
