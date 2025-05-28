‘She makes ₹40 lakh before lunch’: Here’s how Deepika’s Padukone’s salary compares to yours

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

₹23 Lakh Days

Deepika Padukone earns ₹23,07,692—per day. That’s not for a film shoot, that’s her average daily haul based on annual earnings. It’s wealth on autopilot.

Bollywood Premium

For a top film like Spirit, she commands ₹40 lakh for an 8-hour shoot. With overtime clauses baked in, a single day on set can fund a middle-class life for years.

Middle-Class Reality

The average lower-middle-class Indian makes ₹1,267 a day. That’s less than what Deepika likely spends on breakfast at an airport lounge.

1,800x Gap

Deepika earns over 1,800 times more than a typical Indian worker per day. The math isn’t just brutal—it’s blinding.

Five-Year Day

It would take the average Indian 4.99 years to earn what Deepika makes in just one day. That’s 60 months of bills, rent, and hustle—for one of her Tuesdays.

Endorsement Avalanche

Movies are just a slice of the pie. With crores pouring in from brand deals and social media, her income keeps ballooning—whether she’s filming or not.

Luxury by Default

With that kind of cash flow, private jets, luxury homes, and designer wardrobes aren’t splurges—they’re defaults. Financial stress? Not in this ZIP code.

₹60 Cr vs ₹4.5 L

The average Indian makes ₹4.5 lakh per year. Deepika crosses that in 28 minutes. Let that sink in.

Mirror to Inequality

This isn’t just stardom—it’s a spotlight on India’s widening income gulf. One person’s day = another’s half-decade. What does that say about the economy?

