She wanted an MBA, then planned a murder: What pushed Sonam Raghuvanshi?

What began as a romantic escape to Meghalaya ended in a bloodstained betrayal. Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly used the cover of newlywed bliss to orchestrate her husband’s murder. The clue? No return tickets.
She once dreamed of an MBA, of breaking glass ceilings in her father’s plywood business. Instead, at 24, Sonam faces charges of masterminding a honeymoon homicide. What twisted that ambition into vengeance?
Raised in a home where even going to the movies was forbidden, Sonam lived under strict rules. Her only escape: the factory floor. Her only rebellion: a forbidden love—and a fatal plan.
Her marriage to Raja Raghuvanshi wasn’t love—it was biodata. A Samaj directory match arranged in haste. No courtship, no consent. Just a wedding date and a destiny neither family saw coming.
Raj Kushwaha once worked in her father’s factory’s billing desk. Now, he’s accused of being her secret lover and co-conspirator. Their relationship was invisible—until it allegedly turned deadly.
Police say the plan was chillingly cinematic: stage the murder as a robbery, play the grieving widow, then live openly with her lover. But a small logistical slip unraveled it all.
Relatives now recall that Sonam was unusually quiet at her own wedding. A girl in maroon and gold, subdued and detached. Was it nerves—or was the crime already in motion?
She insisted her husband wear expensive jewellery on the trip—against his mother’s warnings. Was it vanity, or bait for a robbery narrative she allegedly scripted to perfection?
As mourners wept, Raj Kushwaha reportedly showed up at Raja’s funeral—stunning the grieving family and infuriating Sonam’s parents. Police believe this brazen move exposed the link that would break the case wide open.