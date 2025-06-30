Shefali Jariwala’s final hours: Did the anti-ageing craze push her too far?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Ageless Trap

Shefali Jariwala’s death exposed a grim truth: behind the glowing skin and filters lies a culture of silent suffering, driven by youth-obsessed standards and influencer-fueled “miracle” fixes.

Vanity Vial

Glutathione, once a medical aid for liver damage, now doubles as an unregulated skin-lightening shortcut. But IV misuse could trigger anything from allergic shock to kidney failure. Who’s watching?

Botox Blackout

In April, the CDC warned of botulism outbreaks from black-market Botox. Fake injections paralyzed patients. India’s booming aesthetic clinics could be next. Are you injecting beauty—or poison?

Drugstore Roulette

Repurposed drugs for anti-ageing are flooding the supplement scene. Backed by zero human trials and peddled as panaceas, they’re chemistry experiments sold in pretty jars—and nobody’s regulating the lab.

Dose Unknown

Most IV beauty infusions are dosed by guesswork. Glutathione, when miscalculated, can wreck your antioxidant balance or worse—yet clinics across India continue, unsanctioned and under-trained.

Fast Fatal

Shefali was reportedly fasting when her body reacted. A cocktail of self-medicated compounds plus starvation may have tipped her into shock. A perfect storm enabled by wellness myths.

Filter Pressure

Why do women risk death for dewy skin? Social media idolizes youth, algorithmically punishing wrinkles and pores. Behind every anti-ageing post is a person trying not to disappear.

Cosmetic Chaos

Skin clinics now resemble beauty vending machines. But most anti-ageing treatments require medical precision, sterile environments, and real diagnostics—not salon chairs and Instagram credentials.

Representative pic

Beneath The Glow

Experts say many anti-ageing products are glorified snake oil. But when stars endorse them, the public follows. What killed Shefali may not be one compound—but a system selling “safe” shortcuts to perfection.
Related Stories

'Brainwired for binge': The neuroscience behind why 'Squid Game hooks you ₹1 crore for an MBBS? The brutal cost of becoming a doctor in India From a ₹40 Lakh Noida shed to China’s EMS worry: The Dixon story Pilgrimage or pressure Test? The hidden physiology of the Badrinath trek