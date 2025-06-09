'Shillong’s sinister secret': What drove Sonam Raghuwanshi to kill Raja just days after 'I do'?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
What began as a romantic retreat to the hills of Shillong ended in silence and suspicion. Raja Raghuvanshi vanished, his wife disappeared, and the honeymoon turned into a homicide scene.
Sonam Raghuvanshi was missing for days—until she resurfaced, dazed and alone at a highway dhaba in Ghazipur. But this wasn’t a rescue—it was the unmasking of a bride with blood on her hands.
Married just eight days earlier, the couple checked into paradise—but only one was seen again. Phones went silent, trails went cold, and what looked like a love story was already unraveling.
Their first stop was Kamakhya Temple. A blessing for love, or a smokescreen for something darker? Somewhere between devotion and destination, a murder plot was allegedly born.
A bombshell from Meghalaya’s Chief Minister shattered the mystery—Sonam wasn’t a victim. She confessed. Not just to knowing—but to orchestrating Raja’s death.
In a gorge near Shillong, a lone jacket and scooter dicky raised more questions than answers. It was no accident, no fall. This was methodical, hidden in plain sight.
On May 23, their phones went dark. No calls. No trace. Families scrambled, tracked locations, and raced to Shillong—desperate to believe this was just a glitch. It wasn’t.
Wedding photos showed a smiling Sonam. But investigators now believe that smile masked a plan—and that Raja was marked long before the garlands were even tied.
Was it rage, manipulation, or something far more calculated? Police are tight-lipped, but early chatter hints at accomplices, betrayal, and a long-brewing reason Sonam never planned to return as a wife.