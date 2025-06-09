'Shillong’s sinister secret': What drove Sonam Raghuwanshi to kill Raja just days after 'I do'?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Honeymoon Horror

What began as a romantic retreat to the hills of Shillong ended in silence and suspicion. Raja Raghuvanshi vanished, his wife disappeared, and the honeymoon turned into a homicide scene.

Bride Gone Rogue

Sonam Raghuvanshi was missing for days—until she resurfaced, dazed and alone at a highway dhaba in Ghazipur. But this wasn’t a rescue—it was the unmasking of a bride with blood on her hands.

Deadly Vows

Married just eight days earlier, the couple checked into paradise—but only one was seen again. Phones went silent, trails went cold, and what looked like a love story was already unraveling.

Sacred to Sinister

Their first stop was Kamakhya Temple. A blessing for love, or a smokescreen for something darker? Somewhere between devotion and destination, a murder plot was allegedly born.

Confession Twist

A bombshell from Meghalaya’s Chief Minister shattered the mystery—Sonam wasn’t a victim. She confessed. Not just to knowing—but to orchestrating Raja’s death.

The Jacket Clue

In a gorge near Shillong, a lone jacket and scooter dicky raised more questions than answers. It was no accident, no fall. This was methodical, hidden in plain sight.

Digital Disappearance

On May 23, their phones went dark. No calls. No trace. Families scrambled, tracked locations, and raced to Shillong—desperate to believe this was just a glitch. It wasn’t.

Behind the Smile

Wedding photos showed a smiling Sonam. But investigators now believe that smile masked a plan—and that Raja was marked long before the garlands were even tied.

Motive Veiled

Was it rage, manipulation, or something far more calculated? Police are tight-lipped, but early chatter hints at accomplices, betrayal, and a long-brewing reason Sonam never planned to return as a wife.
