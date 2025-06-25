Shubhanshu Shukla is headed to ISS: How much salary does an Indian astronaut get?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Shubhanshu Shukla is heading to the ISS—but he must be earning around ₹30 lakh a year, less than what some software engineers take home in India.
While NASA astronauts can earn up to $163,000 (₹1.35 crore), India’s best-paid reportedly spacefarers top out at ₹46 lakh
Shukla isn’t paid by Axiom or ISRO—his paycheck still comes from the Indian Air Force, where he serves as a Group Captain.
American astronauts make 3–4 times more than their Indian counterparts. Even Russia and Canada offer higher average pay for space missions.
For Indian astronauts, prestige outweighs pay. The job is iconic—but won’t buy you a luxury penthouse anytime soon.
Astronaut salaries in India align with military grades. As a Group Captain, Shukla earns more than junior ISRO counterparts—but still less than global peers.
Unlike NASA, where astronauts may receive bonuses and special allowances, Indian astronauts typically stick to their base military salary.
India isn’t the lowest on the pay scale—Chinese astronauts earn even less, averaging just $20,000–$35,000 annually.
Despite the modest salary, Indian astronauts are part of a legacy-defining moment: flying to space under the national flag.