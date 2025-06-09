Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS: India’s first astronaut in space in 41 years

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

India Returns

After a 41-year gap since Rakesh Sharma, Shubhanshu Shukla is about to put India back in space—with a mission not of state ceremony, but global precision and private grit.

From Kargil to Cosmos

Inspired by the Kargil War and Rakesh Sharma’s “Saare Jahan Se Achha,” Shukla mapped his route to the stars from the age of 14. That journey launches on June 10.

Lone Pilot, Global Crew

As the only Indian on Ax-4, Shukla will pilot a multinational mission aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9—representing India in one of the most high-stakes global tech collaborations of the decade.

Fighter to Falcon

With 2,000+ hours flying MiG-21s, Jaguars, and Su-30MKIs, Shukla’s cockpit experience now extends beyond Earth’s skies. From dogfights to docking maneuvers, he’s the real deal.

Shux in Space

Known as “Shux” among peers, he blends IAF discipline with ISS tech savvy. NASA insiders call him “wicked smart”—a rare compliment in the orbit of high-stakes space ops.

Lucknow to Low Orbit

Born in 1985, raised on ambition and aerospace dreams, Shukla’s story arcs from Lucknow’s schoolyards to the airfields of NDA—and now the ISS.

Training Trifecta

He trained with ISRO, Russia’s Gagarin Center, and elite agencies like NASA, ESA, and JAXA. His résumé reads like a blueprint for a 21st-century astronaut.

Family Countdown

His wife and 5-year-old son are in Florida for the launch, a quiet, proud moment for a family watching one of their own leave Earth—literally.

Mission with a Message

Beyond science and spacewalks, Shukla’s presence on the ISS is a signal: India isn’t just watching the space race. It’s flying it.
