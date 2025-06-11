Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom seat costs Rs 500 crore: Here's what India gets in return

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
₹550 crore for one astronaut? That’s the ticket price India is paying to put Shubhanshu Shukla aboard Axiom-4—and the world’s not blinking. Here’s why the cost is sky-high.
NASA-grade astronaut training isn’t cheap. With over 1,000 hours of drills across four space agencies, Shukla’s space prep is more intense—and expensive—than a Harvard degree.
This isn’t a joyride. Shukla will carry out 60 experiments—including India-specific research in microgravity. Lab time on the ISS? It’s billed by the minute—and worth every second.
From countdown to splashdown, ISRO is buying not just a seat—but 24/7 global mission support, safety teams, and space-grade insurance. Every step costs millions.
Behind the mission: international contracts, NASA clearances, ESA inputs, and SpaceX hardware. This isn’t just science—it’s strategic diplomacy in zero gravity.
A chunk of that ₹550 crore funds national storytelling: livestreams, school outreach, and the moment India’s first ISS astronaut waves back from space. It’s PR at orbital altitude.
Space is lethal. Medical screening, emergency training, and astronaut life insurance aren’t optional—they’re non-negotiable expenses baked into every dollar ISRO pays.
Suborbital rides last minutes. This mission lasts two weeks. With complex tasks and no room for error, Shukla’s journey is no “space tourism”—it’s elite space ops.
This isn’t just about one astronaut. It’s a strategic stepping stone for Gaganyaan—India’s full-scale crewed mission. The ₹550 crore isn’t a cost. It’s a downpayment on future independence in space.