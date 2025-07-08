Shubman Gill’s 'Swoosh' moment: How a Nike vest sparked a sponsorship storm

Logo Leak

Shubman Gill’s Nike vest flashed during a Test match—and it wasn’t just a fashion faux pas. That swoosh might cost the BCCI a serious chunk of change.

Brand Betrayal

Adidas pays crores to have Indian cricketers wear their stripes. Gill’s Nike moment? That’s not just disloyal—it’s potentially breach-of-contract.

Sponsor Showdown

Adidas vs. Nike isn't just a global rivalry. It played out on Indian turf, on national TV, during a match. And Adidas noticed.

Fine Print

When you sign with the BCCI, your personal brand deal bows to the team’s. Gill’s wardrobe choice might’ve breached more than just a dress code.

Fashion Penalty

A vest could cost more than a wicket. If Adidas pushes back, Gill or the board could face hefty fines—or worse, contract tensions.

Repeat Offenders

This isn’t new. Ganguly once got heat for wearing Puma when Nike was the sponsor. The BCCI clamped down hard then—and may do it again now.

Endorsement Clash

Players often juggle big-brand deals, but on match day, national duties come first. Gill’s Nike nod could force a pause—or a payout.

Image Control

For Adidas, visibility is everything. A rogue logo in a broadcast frame undercuts their multimillion-dollar deal—and they're not taking it lightly.

Policy Whiplash

One logo slip can trigger new BCCI protocols, tighter locker-room policing, and formal warnings. Expect stricter dressing-room drills ahead.
