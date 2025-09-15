Six Months to Mars?: Ohio State’s nuclear rocket could make it possible

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Unlike any rocket before it, this system heats propellant with liquid uranium—and could cut Mars travel time nearly in half.
Representative pic
From 900 days to just 420. CNTR isn’t just faster—it might be the only way humans get to Mars without wrecking their bodies.
Traditional rockets burn fuel. CNTR bends physics—delivering four times the efficiency with nuclear firepower at its core.
Methane from a moon? Ammonia from an asteroid? CNTR’s wildest trick might be eating space rocks for fuel.
Chemical rockets max out at 450 seconds of specific impulse. CNTR blows past 1800—making it the fastest engine we've never launched.
Developed with NASA, built at Ohio State, the CNTR could mark the rebirth of nuclear propulsion—and the end of chemical limitations.
Not just Mars—Neptune, Uranus, the Kuiper Belt. This rocket could unlock missions so distant, they’ve been pure sci-fi until now.
Liquid uranium means sky-high risk if it fails. Researchers say they’re racing against time—and radiation—to make it work safely.
By cutting costs, time, and cargo limits, CNTR could be the engine behind the first self-sustaining off-Earth civilization.