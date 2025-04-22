'Size of 150 pyramids': A forgotten disaster is pushing Earth’s mantle upward

Silent rebound

Once the world’s fourth-largest lake, the Aral Sea lost so much water that the Earth’s crust and mantle are still rising in response.

Weight of loss

The disappearance of 1.1 billion tons of water—equal to 150 pyramids—left a geophysical void that’s reshaping the land from below.

Mantle in motion

Satellite data shows that the Earth's mantle is flowing to fill the space left by the lake’s mass, causing the ground to bulge outward.

Crisis beneath

This isn’t just environmental collapse—it’s geophysical shock. The Earth itself is shifting under the scars of human water diversion.

Rising land

The ground under the Aral Sea has risen over 1.6 inches in recent years, and is still lifting at 0.3 inches per year—silent proof of deep disruption.

Not just surface

Scientists expected minor crustal movement, but the mantle’s reaction proves that surface changes can reach far deeper than predicted.

Dust and ruin

The dried basin is now a toxic desert, but the unseen changes beneath it might be even more lasting—and more dangerous.

Human quake

Unlike earthquakes or volcanoes, this deep Earth shift was entirely human-made, sparked by Soviet-era river rerouting for farming.

Global warning

Researchers warn this may preview what’s to come as glaciers melt and reservoirs vanish—our actions could reshape Earth’s inner structure.
