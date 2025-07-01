Size of a mosquito, built by China: The terrifying new face of espionage

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Credit: CCTV/Screenshot

Buzz Kill

China’s mosquito-sized spy drone can slip past radars and walls—armed with cameras, mics, and wings thinner than paper. Is privacy about to go extinct?

Winged Threat

Engineered to mimic a mosquito, this micro-drone from China can eavesdrop inside buildings and dodge radar—turning your room into a battlefield.

Credit: CCTV

Tiny Terror

Measuring smaller than a thumb, this insect-shaped drone could carry out covert ops undetected, raising chilling alarms over future surveillance warfare.

Spy Sting

With transparent wings and hair-thin legs, China's bionic bug isn’t just buzzing—it’s listening, watching, and collecting data in places humans can’t reach.

Representative pic

Insect Invasion

Miniature drones now fit in your hand, fly like mosquitoes, and vanish from sight—China’s leap in espionage tech could redefine the meaning of ‘bugged’.

Representative pic

Stealth Swarm

As China unveils its insect spy, its Jiu Tan mothership is ready to deploy 100+ drones midair—shaping a new age of airborne swarm warfare.

Private Threat

Experts warn these insectoid drones could steal passwords, record conversations, and spy on businesses, all without being seen or heard.

Representative pic

Mini Menace

Too small to track, too smart to ignore—China’s micro-drones could quietly reshape espionage, surveillance, and sabotage tactics worldwide.

Representative pic

Bugged Future

With indoor surveillance now mosquito-sized, the age of invisible eavesdropping is here—and the consequences for global security could be massive.
