Size of a mosquito, built by China: The terrifying new face of espionage

China’s mosquito-sized spy drone can slip past radars and walls—armed with cameras, mics, and wings thinner than paper. Is privacy about to go extinct?
Engineered to mimic a mosquito, this micro-drone from China can eavesdrop inside buildings and dodge radar—turning your room into a battlefield.
Measuring smaller than a thumb, this insect-shaped drone could carry out covert ops undetected, raising chilling alarms over future surveillance warfare.
With transparent wings and hair-thin legs, China's bionic bug isn’t just buzzing—it’s listening, watching, and collecting data in places humans can’t reach.
Miniature drones now fit in your hand, fly like mosquitoes, and vanish from sight—China’s leap in espionage tech could redefine the meaning of ‘bugged’.
As China unveils its insect spy, its Jiu Tan mothership is ready to deploy 100+ drones midair—shaping a new age of airborne swarm warfare.
Experts warn these insectoid drones could steal passwords, record conversations, and spy on businesses, all without being seen or heard.
Too small to track, too smart to ignore—China’s micro-drones could quietly reshape espionage, surveillance, and sabotage tactics worldwide.
With indoor surveillance now mosquito-sized, the age of invisible eavesdropping is here—and the consequences for global security could be massive.