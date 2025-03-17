'Smallest planets ever': NASA and Gemini North spot tiny worlds near Earth

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Credit: International Gemini Observatory
Astronomers found four rocky exoplanets orbiting Barnard’s Star, our closest single-star neighbor, marking a historic breakthrough in small-planet discovery.
Representative pic
Using MAROON-X on Gemini North, scientists detected the smallest exoplanet ever found with the radial velocity technique—just 20% of Earth’s mass.
Credit: International Gemini Observatory
Barnard’s Star, a nearby red dwarf, now known to host a compact planetary system, gives critical insight into planet formation around the universe's most common stars.
Representative pic
With data from 112 nights over three years, astronomers confirmed four planets, ending decades of false starts in the search for planets around this elusive star.
Representative pic
MAROON-X detects planets by spotting minute stellar wobbles, showing the gravitational tug of tiny planets—achieving a new precision frontier in planet hunting.
The fourth planet is the least massive exoplanet ever detected by radial velocity, showing that technology now reaches into sub-Earth territory.
These rocky planets whip around Barnard’s Star in days, hinting at dense, hot worlds—but still offering clues on how small planets form close to their stars.
After a century of failed hunts, Barnard’s Star—planet hunters’ "great white whale"—finally yields its secrets with the help of cutting-edge astronomy.
With MAROON-X now set to become a permanent Gemini North instrument, astronomers expect a new era of detecting Earth-sized and smaller worlds near our cosmic doorstep.
Credit: International Gemini Observatory