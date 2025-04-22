'Space is spiraling': New model says Universe slowly turns every 500 billion years

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A University of Hawai study suggests the universe may be rotating—once every 500 billion years—offering a potential fix for one of astronomy’s biggest puzzles.
This almost undetectable cosmic rotation could resolve the Hubble tension: the mismatch in how fast the universe appears to expand.
The proposed spin is so subtle it would take half a trillion years to complete a full turn—but it may help unify clashing data.
By introducing a slight rotational model, researchers brought supernova data and early-universe measurements into closer harmony.
This rotation doesn’t violate general relativity—it adds a new layer to our understanding of how space might stretch and swirl.
The idea harks back to Heraclitus: “everything flows”—or in this case, spins. Motion might be more fundamental than we ever imagined.
Scientists are now developing simulations to find faint cosmic traces: gravitational ripples, light warps, or galaxy tilts.
What’s revolutionary here is what’s missing: no new particles or dark forces—just a rotation quietly baked into cosmic structure.
Future telescopes may detect slight asymmetries in space, offering the first observational clues that the cosmos might turn.
