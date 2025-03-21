‘Space Tornadoes found': ALMA uncovers galactic center’s secret shock waves

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Representative pic/NASA
Astronomers have discovered thin, violent gas filaments swirling through the Milky Way’s chaotic central zone, behaving like cosmic tornadoes.
Credit: ALMA Observatory
These slim filaments may be formed by high-energy shock waves, blasting through space and redistributing material across the galactic center.
Credit: Astronomy & Astrophysics (2025)
Thanks to ALMA’s unprecedented resolution, scientists mapped these filaments 100 times more precisely than ever before, exposing structures never seen before.
Unlike other space filaments, these mysterious structures don’t come from star formation and show no connection to dust, raising big questions.
Representative pic
The presence of silicon monoxide (SiO) and other molecules confirms that these filaments are shock-driven, but their exact origins remain unknown.
Representative pic
These filaments may be part of a massive cycle—forming, dispersing, and refueling interstellar material in a never-ending loop.
Representative pic
Scientists suspect the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole may be playing a role in creating and sustaining these high-speed gas streams.
More ALMA observations and simulations could confirm if these slim filaments are part of a larger, galaxy-wide material circulation system.
Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/W. Garnier
If confirmed, these filaments could be a key piece of the puzzle in understanding how galaxies regulate their gas, dust, and star formation over time.
Credit: NASA