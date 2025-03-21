‘Space Tornadoes found': ALMA uncovers galactic center’s secret shock waves

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Representative pic/NASA

Space Tornadoes

Astronomers have discovered thin, violent gas filaments swirling through the Milky Way’s chaotic central zone, behaving like cosmic tornadoes.

Credit: ALMA Observatory

Shockwave Secrets

These slim filaments may be formed by high-energy shock waves, blasting through space and redistributing material across the galactic center.

Credit: Astronomy & Astrophysics (2025)

100X Sharper View

Thanks to ALMA’s unprecedented resolution, scientists mapped these filaments 100 times more precisely than ever before, exposing structures never seen before.

Not Star-Born

Unlike other space filaments, these mysterious structures don’t come from star formation and show no connection to dust, raising big questions.

Representative pic

Chemical Clues

The presence of silicon monoxide (SiO) and other molecules confirms that these filaments are shock-driven, but their exact origins remain unknown.

Representative pic

Galactic Recycling

These filaments may be part of a massive cycle—forming, dispersing, and refueling interstellar material in a never-ending loop.

Representative pic

Black Hole’s Influence?

Scientists suspect the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole may be playing a role in creating and sustaining these high-speed gas streams.

Future ALMA Missions

More ALMA observations and simulations could confirm if these slim filaments are part of a larger, galaxy-wide material circulation system.

Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/W. Garnier

A Hidden Cosmic Engine

If confirmed, these filaments could be a key piece of the puzzle in understanding how galaxies regulate their gas, dust, and star formation over time.

Credit: NASA
Related Stories

Chahal-Dhanashree divorce: 9 rules every Indian woman must know about alimony 'Underwater blob': Scientists find a secret water mass in the Atlantic ‘25X the speed of Sound’: Varda’s W-3 capsule faces a fiery descent ‘120,000-year-old’: Mysterious city in the Atlantic that thrives without sunlight found