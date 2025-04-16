Spain to Morocco in just 5 hours? The undersea tunnel that will transform two continents

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Decades of ambition are now reality—Europe and Africa will soon be linked by a 42-km rail tunnel.
The route stretches under the Strait of Gibraltar, diving to 475 meters below the ocean’s surface.
Madrid to Casablanca: once a 12-hour trek, soon just 5.5 hours by high-speed rail.
The tunnel lies on two tectonic plates—experts race to out-engineer potential earthquakes.
The 2030 FIFA World Cup is driving urgency, with Spain, Portugal, and Morocco sharing hosting duties.
With costs between €6B–€15B, this could be one of the most expensive tunnels ever built.
The tunnel is expected to move over 13M tons of cargo annually—reshaping Euro-African trade routes.
Herrenknecht AG, experts behind the Bosphorus crossing, are leading the charge on this extreme build.
Beyond trains, this project symbolizes a future where continents are connected—fast, fluid, and fearless.
