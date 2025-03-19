‘Strange spin & shattered past’:  What NASA’s Lucy hopes to find on Donaldjohanson asteroid

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Credit : NASA

Asteroid Encounter

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is set for an exciting April 20, 2025, flyby of Donaldjohanson, a main belt asteroid that could offer new clues about planetary formation.

Credit : NASA

Shattered Origins

Donaldjohanson likely broke off from a larger asteroid 150 million years ago. Studying its remains could reveal how asteroids fragment and evolve over time.

Representative pic

Odd Shape & Spin

Scientists suspect Donaldjohanson has an elongated shape and a slow rotation—possibly due to the Sun’s heat altering its spin over millions of years.

Unsolved Mysteries

Despite its ties to the Erigone asteroid family, Donaldjohanson has unique traits that puzzle scientists. Lucy’s flyby may confirm if it truly fits the family profile.

Representative pic

Trojan Rehearsal

Lucy’s mission focuses on Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, but this flyby serves as a critical test run for its navigation system before exploring the more distant targets.

Close-Up Data

Ground-based models can only guess so much. Lucy’s flyby will provide high-resolution images to refine theories about asteroid composition and evolution.

Representative pic

Ancient Clues

Trojan asteroids are fossils of the solar system’s formation. Studying them, along with Donaldjohanson, helps scientists understand how planets and asteroids formed.

Representative pic

Engineering Feat

Lucy’s journey spans 12 years and 11 asteroids, pushing the limits of spacecraft navigation and long-term asteroid exploration.

Credit : NASA

Biggest Question

Could Donaldjohanson’s peculiar characteristics change what we know about asteroid evolution? Lucy’s flyby might rewrite parts of our solar system’s history.

Credit : NASA
