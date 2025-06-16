Sunjay Kapur’s ₹10,300 crore wealth: Who will steer his fortune now?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
As per reports, Sunjay Kapur’s net worth had dipped from a ₹13,000 crore high in 2022 and 2024 to ₹10,300 crore at death, raising quiet questions about late-stage financial rebalancing.
Media sources confirm that Priya Sachdev, his third wife, will now oversee the billionaire’s ₹10,300 crore fortune. But insiders wonder: will she wield control, or quietly defer to corporate counsel?
Not one of his children—biological or adopted—is expected to enter Sona Comstar. With ₹14 crore bonds and ₹10 lakh monthly payouts, the fortune looks distributed, but disconnected.
With heirs absent and the widow distant from day-to-day ops, Kapur’s sisters may be the next real power players—poised to influence a fortune they never built, but may now protect.
Sona Comstar shares plunged 7% post-announcement. Investors weren’t just reacting to death—they were reacting to the sudden leadership void in a ₹10,300 crore personal empire.
The reported ₹13,000 crore peak wasn’t a fluke—it came from aggressive global expansion and electric vehicle bets. But a quieter drop to ₹10,300 crore hints at possible hidden restructuring.
Per legal reports, inheritance protocols are airtight: widow inherits, children get fixed sums. But the exact management of the ₹10,300 crore net worth may involve complex trust structures still undisclosed.
Despite the headline-generating divorce with Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s financial planning was unusually methodical—each bond, each payout, carefully ring-fenced.
With no heir-apparent in the ₹10,300 crore picture, the finances seem settled—but the future of his legacy remains uncertain.