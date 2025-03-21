'Antarctica’s ice could collapse faster': New discover raises alarming questions

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Frozen Secrets

Scientists have unveiled the most detailed map of Antarctica’s bedrock, revealing mountains, valleys, and hidden canyons buried beneath miles of ice.

Thickest Ice Ever

A newly discovered canyon in Wilkes Land holds Antarctica’s thickest ice—nearly 3 miles deep, surpassing previous estimates from Adélie Land.

60 Years of Data

This breakthrough map, Bedmap3, is built on six decades of satellite, radar, and seismic data—offering the clearest view yet of Antarctica’s hidden terrain.

Rising Risks

The map confirms that much of Antarctica’s ice sits below sea level—meaning warm ocean water could creep in and accelerate melting faster than expected.

Mega Canyons Below

Antarctica’s buried landscapes include towering peaks and deep valleys, shaping how ice will move and melt in a rapidly warming world.

Ice Flow Predictions

Understanding bedrock bumps and dips helps scientists predict how Antarctic glaciers might speed up or slow down as the climate changes.

Mapping the Unknown

New details about the South Pole region provide crucial insights into one of the least explored parts of our planet.

Credit: NASA

Floating Ice in Danger

The study also mapped ice shelves surrounding Antarctica, revealing how their shape and thickness might impact global sea levels.

A More Fragile Future

With a clearer picture of what lies beneath, scientists now believe Antarctica may be even more vulnerable to climate change than previously thought.
