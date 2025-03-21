‘Supernova graveyard’: Scientists find deep sea traces of ancient stellar deaths

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Credit : NASA
Scientists have found deep-sea traces of radioactive plutonium—evidence of a cosmic explosion 10 million years ago.
Astronomers believe Earth is littered with debris from past supernovas, hidden in the deep sea and even on the moon’s surface.
Kilonovas forge rare elements like gold and platinum—now, scientists think one of these violent eruptions blasted Earth with space dust.
This rare radioactive isotope can’t form naturally on Earth, leading researchers to suspect a kilonova explosion was the culprit.
Unlike Earth’s shifting oceans, the moon preserves cosmic debris intact—making it the perfect place to verify this ancient explosion.
Scientists believe a kilonova explosion mixed with later supernovas, creating a radioactive cocktail that rained down on Earth.
With NASA’s Artemis program returning to the moon, researchers hope to analyze lunar soil for more kilonova debris.
By studying deep-sea sediments and lunar samples, scientists aim to pinpoint when and where this cosmic explosion occurred.
The next phase of research could confirm that kilonovas left their mark on Earth—proving we live in a graveyard of stellar deaths.
