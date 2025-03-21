‘Supernova graveyard’: Scientists find deep sea traces of ancient stellar deaths

Ancient Space Debris

Scientists have found deep-sea traces of radioactive plutonium—evidence of a cosmic explosion 10 million years ago.

Supernova Graveyard

Astronomers believe Earth is littered with debris from past supernovas, hidden in the deep sea and even on the moon’s surface.

Cosmic Gold Factory

Kilonovas forge rare elements like gold and platinum—now, scientists think one of these violent eruptions blasted Earth with space dust.

Plutonium Puzzle

This rare radioactive isotope can’t form naturally on Earth, leading researchers to suspect a kilonova explosion was the culprit.

Moon Holds Answers

Unlike Earth’s shifting oceans, the moon preserves cosmic debris intact—making it the perfect place to verify this ancient explosion.

Supernova Remix

Scientists believe a kilonova explosion mixed with later supernovas, creating a radioactive cocktail that rained down on Earth.

Artemis Mission Boost

With NASA’s Artemis program returning to the moon, researchers hope to analyze lunar soil for more kilonova debris.

10M-Year-Old Mystery

By studying deep-sea sediments and lunar samples, scientists aim to pinpoint when and where this cosmic explosion occurred.

Space Trash Hunt

The next phase of research could confirm that kilonovas left their mark on Earth—proving we live in a graveyard of stellar deaths.

