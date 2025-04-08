'Supernova showdown': White dwarfs near Earth set to detonate with blinding force

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Two dying stars locked in a fiery tango spiral inward, racing toward a cataclysmic end—first of its kind spotted this close, say Warwick astronomers in Nature.
Destined to crash in a cosmic explosion, this white dwarf duo will birth a Type 1a supernova—one of the brightest blasts in the known universe.
Orbiting just 1/60th of the Earth-Sun distance, the white dwarfs are on a death course fueled by gravity and mass, an astrophysical time bomb ticking down.
When they collide, their light will outshine the Moon by 10 times—this celestial flare will mark one of the brightest shows the galaxy can offer.
It’s the first-ever confirmed double white dwarf system set to explode in our galaxy—a long-theorized event now backed by live data.
Warwick-led astronomers spotted the pair speeding toward each other—a slow-motion spiral that ends in a thermonuclear death trillions of years from now.
We won’t be around to see the blast—it’s 23 billion years away—but the system gives us clues about cosmic fate and stellar endings.
If alive to witness it, we’d see a flash outshine our moon—a supernova so bright, its light could dominate Earth’s sky.
Combined, the duo weighs 1.56 suns—making it the heaviest white dwarf binary ever observed, a cosmic heavyweight bout with a deadly finale.
