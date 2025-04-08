'Supernova showdown': White dwarfs near Earth set to detonate with blinding force

Stellar Spiral

Two dying stars locked in a fiery tango spiral inward, racing toward a cataclysmic end—first of its kind spotted this close, say Warwick astronomers in Nature.

Cosmic Collision

Destined to crash in a cosmic explosion, this white dwarf duo will birth a Type 1a supernova—one of the brightest blasts in the known universe.

Binary Bomb

Orbiting just 1/60th of the Earth-Sun distance, the white dwarfs are on a death course fueled by gravity and mass, an astrophysical time bomb ticking down.

Brightest Doom

When they collide, their light will outshine the Moon by 10 times—this celestial flare will mark one of the brightest shows the galaxy can offer.

Galactic First

It’s the first-ever confirmed double white dwarf system set to explode in our galaxy—a long-theorized event now backed by live data.

Death Spiral

Warwick-led astronomers spotted the pair speeding toward each other—a slow-motion spiral that ends in a thermonuclear death trillions of years from now.

Silent Witness

We won’t be around to see the blast—it’s 23 billion years away—but the system gives us clues about cosmic fate and stellar endings.

Moon Killer

If alive to witness it, we’d see a flash outshine our moon—a supernova so bright, its light could dominate Earth’s sky.

Heavyweights Collide

Combined, the duo weighs 1.56 suns—making it the heaviest white dwarf binary ever observed, a cosmic heavyweight bout with a deadly finale.

