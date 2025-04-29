'Survival map': The few places in India that may escape a nuclear attack

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad top the list in every nuclear strike simulation due to population density and strategic value.
Representative pic
A 25 kt blast over major Indian cities could kill 700,000 to 2 million instantly, while a 100 kt strike could wipe out over 2 million lives in a single city.
Representative pic
A 25 kt nuclear detonation would flatten everything within 1.6 km, while lethal fallout could spread across 50 km or more, contaminating vast regions.
Representative pic
Even cities not directly hit would suffer: radiation, food shortages, blackouts, and economic collapse would ripple nationwide within days.
Representative pic
Remote areas deep in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the Northeast offer slightly better survival odds — but isolation won’t guarantee safety.
Representative pic
Hospitals, power grids, transport, and communications would be annihilated, leaving survivors cut off, injured, and scrambling for basic needs.
Representative pic
Radioactive dust would poison rivers, crops, and the air itself, triggering cancer waves, genetic defects, and environmental ruin for decades.
Representative pic
Millions fleeing radioactive zones would crush rural resources, sparking massive humanitarian breakdowns, disease, and famine.
Representative pic
Urban India would be devastated — but isolated farming villages, small self-sufficient communities, and off-grid regions could cling to survival.
Representative pic