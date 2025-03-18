'Sweet poison': How jaggery could be silently destroying your body

Sweet Danger

Jaggery, often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar, is sometimes laced with harmful chemicals, putting consumers at risk.

Toxic Additives

To boost color and weight, some jaggery contains washing soda, chalk powder, and metanil yellow—substances dangerous to human health.

Hidden Poisons

Metanil yellow, an illegal dye, can cause liver and kidney damage, nausea, and nervous system issues when consumed.

Washing Soda

Used for cleaning, washing soda in jaggery can lead to stomach burns, ulcers, vomiting, and internal injuries.

Festival Risks

Demand spikes during festivals like Holige lead to higher chances of adulteration, making festive sweets potentially hazardous.

Plastic Contamination

Food like holige is often rolled on single-use plastics that release toxins when heated—leading to hormonal issues and cancer risks.

Natural Impurities

Even without chemical tampering, poorly stored or unhygienically made jaggery can be contaminated with dirt, dust, or heavy metals.

Spot Fake

Pure jaggery is dark brown and uneven, while adulterated versions may appear bright yellow or unnaturally smooth—a visual clue for shoppers.

Safe Choices

To avoid danger, buy organic jaggery from trusted brands, check texture and color, and store it safely to prevent contamination.
