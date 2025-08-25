Switch it off: Why experts say bathing with geysers on might be dangerous

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
You’re in the shower, geyser humming—harmless, right? Not always. Even a slight electric leak in water can be life-threatening when your body’s wet and vulnerable, experts warn.
If your geyser’s thermostat fails mid-shower, scalding water can hit without warning. One temperature spike could cause dizziness, burns—or even fainting in at-risk individuals.
Modern geysers have safety tech, but old wiring, poor earthing, or rusted parts can undo it all. That comforting hum might mask a silent, sparking hazard.
Children, the elderly, and heart patients face the greatest risk from sudden heat surges. A few seconds under overheated water could lead to dangerous blood pressure drops.
Doctors recommend a simple tweak: heat your water, then switch off the geyser before stepping in. It’s safer, smarter, and could save you from a hidden jolt.
Avoid touching metal taps, switches, or the geyser with wet hands. Electricity flows where water goes—and your skin’s the perfect conduit.
Hot showers might feel heavenly, but they strip your skin of oils. Prolonged exposure can lead to dryness, itchiness, and flare-ups of eczema or psoriasis.
Cold showers do more than wake you up—they activate your nervous system, ease inflammation, and even boost recovery after workouts. Cold might be your new warm.
Hot or cold? It depends on your body. Muscle pain, allergies, high BP, skin issues—each one tilts the balance. Your shower might need a health-based remix.