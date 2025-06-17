Tamil Nadu’s secret? 31 grandmasters and a formula no other state is copying

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Tamil Titans

One state, 31 grandmasters. Tamil Nadu isn’t just playing chess—it’s mass-producing champions.

Anand Effect

Before him, chess was niche. After him, it was a movement. Anand made every South Indian kid believe.

Chaturanga Roots

Chess may have been born in India—but it grew up in the South. The legacy is more than symbolic.

Academy Pipeline

Velammal, Bangalore Chess Academy, T Nagar—southern cities are packed with coaching powerhouses.

Government Backing

From Olympiads to cash rewards, southern states fund chess like it's a national sport.

Parental Pressure

“Study or play chess”—in the South, both mean prestige. Brainy games aren’t just allowed—they’re expected.

Olympiad Boost

Hosting the 2022 Chess Olympiad wasn’t just PR. It cemented Tamil Nadu’s rep as the global chess capital.

No Policy Breaks

From DMK to AIADMK, politics changed—but chess funding didn’t. That’s rare, and it works.

Peer Power

When every other schoolkid is eyeing FIDE titles, mediocrity isn’t an option. South India’s chess culture runs deep.
