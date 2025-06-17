Tamil Nadu’s secret? 31 grandmasters and a formula no other state is copying

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
One state, 31 grandmasters. Tamil Nadu isn’t just playing chess—it’s mass-producing champions.
Before him, chess was niche. After him, it was a movement. Anand made every South Indian kid believe.
Chess may have been born in India—but it grew up in the South. The legacy is more than symbolic.
Velammal, Bangalore Chess Academy, T Nagar—southern cities are packed with coaching powerhouses.
From Olympiads to cash rewards, southern states fund chess like it's a national sport.
“Study or play chess”—in the South, both mean prestige. Brainy games aren’t just allowed—they’re expected.
Hosting the 2022 Chess Olympiad wasn’t just PR. It cemented Tamil Nadu’s rep as the global chess capital.
From DMK to AIADMK, politics changed—but chess funding didn’t. That’s rare, and it works.
When every other schoolkid is eyeing FIDE titles, mediocrity isn’t an option. South India’s chess culture runs deep.