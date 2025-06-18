TCS new bench policy: What 225 billable days means for employees

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
TCS has capped bench time at just 35 business days a year. Miss the 225-day billing mark and you risk career freeze, pay cuts—or worse, a quiet exit.
A chilling clause warns: stay unallocated too long, and you lose the right to grow. Compensation, foreign stints, and even job continuity now hinge on project billing alone.
No assignment? That’s your problem. TCS’s new rule flips responsibility—associates must hustle for roles, chase RMG leads, and actively scout internal gigs to stay in the game.
Benched? You're now in bootcamp. TCS mandates 4–6 hours of daily training on platforms like iEvolve and LinkedIn Learning—failure to comply could stall your comeback.
Enter Gen AI: TCS’s virtual interview drill sergeant. Associates must now use AI to prep, log feedback, and ace mock interviews—all tracked by the system. No faking it.
WFH is over. Physical office presence is now default. Short-term flexibility? Only for emergencies—and only with RMG’s blessing. Deployment speed trumps convenience.
Jumping from one short-term gig to another? TCS flags it. Too many quick hops and you could land on HR’s radar—for “pattern disruption” and possible disciplinary action.
The policy may not scream “layoff,” but insiders say it’s a stealth filter. Those who don’t meet targets could be quietly edged out—performance by project, not promise.
Behind the rigidity is a larger pivot—TCS wants a lean, sharp, constantly evolving workforce. No room for drift. Either skill up, stay billable, or step aside.