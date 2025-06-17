‘Tehran hits your trolley’: How an Iranian missile can spike your grocery bill in Mumbai or Delhi

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
One missile in the Middle East can send oil prices soaring—and your grocery bill with it. A 7% spike recently pushed transport and packaging costs through the roof.
20% of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. When it’s threatened, shipping stalls, fuel costs rise, and your food gets pricier—fast.
Freight rates from Asia have jumped by $4,000 per container. That’s not just a shipping problem—it’s why your favorite snacks suddenly cost more.
India’s Basmati rice exports to Iran are in limbo. Payment delays, piracy fears, and rising insurance costs mean your biryani could get more expensive.
A $10 bump in oil prices can add 0.4% to what you pay for food in India. That tiny number? It’s why your grocery total feels bigger every week.
India relies on imported edible oils. When the Red Sea gets risky, cooking oil prices shoot up—20% last time—dragging up the cost of everything fried or processed.
Shipping delays aren’t just numbers—they’re rotting fruit, moldy spices, and empty shelves. That papaya from Dubai? Might not make it in time.
Indian farmers rely on diesel for tractors and pumps. When oil prices climb, so do costs on the field—showing up later in your veggie aisle.
Food inflation in India just hit a 3-year low—but experts warn one more drone strike could change that overnight. Don’t let the numbers fool you.