‘Tehran hits your trolley’: How an Iranian missile can spike your grocery bill in Mumbai or Delhi

Oil Shock

One missile in the Middle East can send oil prices soaring—and your grocery bill with it. A 7% spike recently pushed transport and packaging costs through the roof.

Strait Trouble

20% of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. When it’s threatened, shipping stalls, fuel costs rise, and your food gets pricier—fast.

Freight Frenzy

Freight rates from Asia have jumped by $4,000 per container. That’s not just a shipping problem—it’s why your favorite snacks suddenly cost more.

Rice Risks

India’s Basmati rice exports to Iran are in limbo. Payment delays, piracy fears, and rising insurance costs mean your biryani could get more expensive.

Oil-Fueled Inflation

A $10 bump in oil prices can add 0.4% to what you pay for food in India. That tiny number? It’s why your grocery total feels bigger every week.

Edible Oil Jolt

India relies on imported edible oils. When the Red Sea gets risky, cooking oil prices shoot up—20% last time—dragging up the cost of everything fried or processed.

Spoilage Surge

Shipping delays aren’t just numbers—they’re rotting fruit, moldy spices, and empty shelves. That papaya from Dubai? Might not make it in time.

Farm Fuel Burn

Indian farmers rely on diesel for tractors and pumps. When oil prices climb, so do costs on the field—showing up later in your veggie aisle.

False Calm

Food inflation in India just hit a 3-year low—but experts warn one more drone strike could change that overnight. Don’t let the numbers fool you.
