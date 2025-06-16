The ₹1,500 AC scam in India: Are your paying for gas that was never leaking?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Phantom Leaks

Technicians often claim your AC has a gas leak—without testing for one. Experts confirm refrigerant doesn’t get “used up,” and real leaks are rare unless there’s damage or corrosion.

Deliberate Release

Reports reveal some techs secretly release gas from the AC unit to create false low-pressure readings—just to sell you a ₹1,000–₹1,500 “refill” you don’t need.

Gauge Trickery

If they cover the pressure gauge or don’t let you see the PSI reading, it’s a red flag. For R32 or R410 gas, pressure should be 130–140 PSI when the unit runs; for R22, it’s 60–65 PSI.

Routine Scam

Being told to refill gas annually? That’s a classic upsell tactic. According to manufacturers, refrigerant should last 10–15 years unless there’s a confirmed leak.

No Leak Test? Walk Away.

Legit AC service involves a leak test (usually nitrogen-based) before any refill. If your tech skips this step and jumps straight to gas, they’re likely scamming you.

Cooling Performance Ignored

If your AC is cooling normally, it’s unlikely there’s a gas issue. But scammers bank on your lack of technical knowledge to push unnecessary services.

Hidden Units, Hidden Scams

Many cons happen at the outdoor unit, away from your view. Always insist on watching the pressure check and gas refill process.

Fake Discounts, Real Damage

Cheap ₹300–₹500 “service” offers are bait. They usually end in exaggerated faults like gas leaks, capacitor changes, or compressor issues—none of which may be real.

Don’t Share OTPs or Trust Claims Blindly

Some techs may even ask for OTPs (if you booked online) to access your service history or impersonate brand reps. Genuine techs never need this for maintenance work.
