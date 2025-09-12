The 30g Device That Defied Earth: A Bold Claim Shakes Physics

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A NASA engineer-turned-innovator claims his team has discovered a new fundamental force—one that moves objects without propellant. If true, it's a physics-shattering moment.
Exodus Propulsion says their 30-gram device can now push back against Earth’s pull using only electric fields—no fuel, no engines, just raw asymmetry and electrostatic wizardry.
No noise. No heat. No burn. This propulsion system whispers against gravity using electric coatings and dielectric films so light they float like spider silk—and might soon float you.
The tech relies on finely tuned materials with high dielectric strength. They don’t burn fuel—they manipulate fields, drawing force seemingly out of nothing. Magic? Or just misunderstood science?
Between 2022 and late 2023, test results leapt from one-thousandth of gravity to a full 1g of thrust. That’s not evolution—that’s a leap straight into sci-fi.
If this force is real, it breaks Newton’s Third Law—no action, no reaction, yet movement occurs. For physicists, that’s not just controversial—it’s heresy.
Unlike the infamous EmDrive, this tech isn’t locked in a vacuum of controversy. Yet. But it must survive third-party testing before it earns its anti-gravity badge.
Shared at the Alternative Propulsion Energy Conference, this breakthrough is stirring excitement—and skepticism—among fringe physicists, former NASA insiders, and garage engineers alike.
If verified, Buhler’s discovery could revolutionize satellites, space travel, and aviation. No more fuel. No more gravity. Just pure field manipulation. And endless possibilities.