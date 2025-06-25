‘The Begin Doctrine’: Behind Israel’s 2025 Iran strike lies a secret stockpile and a Hollywood link

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Israel’s 2025 strike on Iran wasn’t a surprise—it was a continuation of the Begin Doctrine, a promise made in 1981 to stop hostile nuclear threats before they materialize.
After bombing Iraq’s Osirak reactor in 1981 and Syria’s secret facility in 2007, Israel just added Iran to the list—making it the third country hit under the same doctrine.
While it denies official possession, Israel holds an estimated 90 nuclear warheads, quietly built over decades of deception, espionage, and shadow deals.
Arnon Milchan, the Oscar-nominated producer of The Revenant and Fight Club, was also a Mossad agent. He helped smuggle nuclear tech for Israel while producing blockbusters.
The US inspected Israel’s Dimona facility multiple times in the 1960s—and found nothing. They were shown mock labs while a secret underground reactor quietly produced plutonium.
In 1968, Mossad made an entire freighter full of uranium oxide disappear in the Mediterranean. Disguised barrels, fake crews, and international front companies made it happen.
Israel’s 2010 cyberattack on Iran’s nuclear centrifuges was groundbreaking—but temporary. The same stolen blueprints powering Iran’s program now triggered air strikes in 2025.
In the 1960s, hundreds of pounds of highly enriched uranium disappeared from a U.S. plant. Declassified CIA memos suggest it ended up in Israel’s nuclear arsenal.
Israel’s first prime minister declared in 1948 that nuclear weapons were key to survival. His vision shaped a decades-long covert mission that outwitted allies and rivals alike.