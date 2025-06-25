‘The Begin Doctrine’: Behind Israel’s 2025 Iran strike lies a secret stockpile and a Hollywood link

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Doctrine in Motion

Israel’s 2025 strike on Iran wasn’t a surprise—it was a continuation of the Begin Doctrine, a promise made in 1981 to stop hostile nuclear threats before they materialize.

Third Strike

After bombing Iraq’s Osirak reactor in 1981 and Syria’s secret facility in 2007, Israel just added Iran to the list—making it the third country hit under the same doctrine.

A Secret Power

While it denies official possession, Israel holds an estimated 90 nuclear warheads, quietly built over decades of deception, espionage, and shadow deals.

Hollywood Agent

Arnon Milchan, the Oscar-nominated producer of The Revenant and Fight Club, was also a Mossad agent. He helped smuggle nuclear tech for Israel while producing blockbusters.

The Dimona Mirage

The US inspected Israel’s Dimona facility multiple times in the 1960s—and found nothing. They were shown mock labs while a secret underground reactor quietly produced plutonium.

The Plumbat Heist

In 1968, Mossad made an entire freighter full of uranium oxide disappear in the Mediterranean. Disguised barrels, fake crews, and international front companies made it happen.

Stuxnet to Strikes

Israel’s 2010 cyberattack on Iran’s nuclear centrifuges was groundbreaking—but temporary. The same stolen blueprints powering Iran’s program now triggered air strikes in 2025.

Uranium Vanishes

In the 1960s, hundreds of pounds of highly enriched uranium disappeared from a U.S. plant. Declassified CIA memos suggest it ended up in Israel’s nuclear arsenal.

Ben-Gurion’s Obsession

Israel’s first prime minister declared in 1948 that nuclear weapons were key to survival. His vision shaped a decades-long covert mission that outwitted allies and rivals alike.
Related Stories

'She makes ₹2.5 lakh a day': The Noida girl who turned reels into a ₹41 crore empire Earth’s Hidden Engine: Scientists just cracked a terrifying mystery beneath planet's crust Sabotage in ISS?: Unexplained holes on space station raise fears of something sinister This engineer made Rs 2 crore without trading or luck. Here’s his plan