The Bermuda Triangle mystery just won’t die: Here’s what we still can’t explain

No debris. No signals. No survivors. The Bermuda Triangle’s most infamous disappearances—like the USS Cyclops—remain unexplained a century later.
Ships are known to sink. But ships that vanish mid-voyage without a single distress call? That’s the kind of silence that fuels legends.
From rogue waves to alien portals, the Bermuda Triangle attracts theories like a magnet—science, fiction, and everything in between.
Towering, unpredictable waves as high as 100 feet may hold the real key to the triangle’s darkest secrets—if you believe the physicists.
Flight 19 vanished. The Cyclops never reappeared. The Cotopaxi was missing for decades. So why are the Triangle’s wrecks so rarely found?
Its borders aren’t official. Its stats are unreliable. And yet, the Bermuda Triangle’s legend is marked on every mental map of the paranormal.
Even scientists admit “a few anomalies” exist here—including deep-sea methane eruptions and navigation blackouts no one fully understands.
It might all be a hoax—born from a 1952 pulp magazine article. But if so, why do ships keep disappearing in the exact same place?
Some call it a conspiracy. Others call it coincidence. But the Triangle’s long list of lost vessels still leaves a shadow over official explanations.