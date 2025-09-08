Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

The Bermuda Triangle mystery just won’t die: Here’s what we still can’t explain

Vanishing Point

No debris. No signals. No survivors. The Bermuda Triangle’s most infamous disappearances—like the USS Cyclops—remain unexplained a century later.

Distress Silence

Ships are known to sink. But ships that vanish mid-voyage without a single distress call? That’s the kind of silence that fuels legends.

Myth Magnet

From rogue waves to alien portals, the Bermuda Triangle attracts theories like a magnet—science, fiction, and everything in between.

Rogue Waters

Towering, unpredictable waves as high as 100 feet may hold the real key to the triangle’s darkest secrets—if you believe the physicists.

Wreckless Mystery

Flight 19 vanished. The Cyclops never reappeared. The Cotopaxi was missing for decades. So why are the Triangle’s wrecks so rarely found?

Map Mirage

Its borders aren’t official. Its stats are unreliable. And yet, the Bermuda Triangle’s legend is marked on every mental map of the paranormal.

Ghost Zone

Even scientists admit “a few anomalies” exist here—including deep-sea methane eruptions and navigation blackouts no one fully understands.

Hype Trap

It might all be a hoax—born from a 1952 pulp magazine article. But if so, why do ships keep disappearing in the exact same place?

Cover-Up Current

Some call it a conspiracy. Others call it coincidence. But the Triangle’s long list of lost vessels still leaves a shadow over official explanations.
