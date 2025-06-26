'The Bin Laden bonus': How China reverse engineered a piece of Black Hawk history

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In 1999, Chinese agents scoured Serbian farm fields for scraps of a downed F-117 Nighthawk, paying locals for stealth-cloaked souvenirs that would later morph into the sleek frame of the J-20. What did they find?
Credit: US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Aaron D. AllmonII
Su Bin didn’t need a lab coat—just a laptop. The convicted Chinese hacker siphoned terabytes of classified F-35 and F-22 plans from U.S. defense firms, potentially jumpstarting Beijing’s stealth era.
The J-31 doesn’t just echo the F-35—it practically mimics its silhouette. Coincidence? Pentagon officials don’t think so, raising alarms over China’s uncanny stealth doppelgängers.
When a stealth Black Hawk crash-landed in Abbottabad during the bin Laden raid, it wasn’t just the CIA watching. Pakistan allegedly handed China a tech treasure trove in rotor form.
Western defense experts point to uncanny radar absorption patterns in Chinese jets—patterns almost identical to those of the F-117. Reverse engineering, or something deeper?
The Harbin Z-20, China’s utility chopper, shares more than a passing resemblance with the UH-60 Black Hawk. Engineers didn’t start from scratch—they started from a stealth corpse.
It wasn’t just the wreckage—cyber vaults were looted. From Lockheed Martin to Northrop Grumman, digital footprints trace back to Beijing, reshaping China's aerial arsenal.
CAD files, missile systems, stealth coatings—China’s digital espionage campaign allegedly turned American defense blueprints into 3D-printable war machines.
Beijing’s stealth jets aren’t just flying—they’re flaunting U.S. design DNA. But is this tech leap a fluke of form, or the fruit of decades-long covert cloning?