‘The boy from Barabanki’: The surprising Indian connection behind Iran’s most powerful man

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Before missiles flew or sermons raged, Iran’s revolution drew from an unlikely source — an 1800s Shia cleric from a sleepy Indian village whose footsteps reshaped a nation’s destiny.
In the heart of Iran’s supreme theology, an Indian honorific still lingers — “Hindi” — a ghostly reminder of Barabanki’s forgotten son echoing through Khamenei’s lineage.
What does a small village in Uttar Pradesh have to do with Iran’s most powerful man? More than you think — and the blueprint dates back nearly two centuries.
A pilgrimage to Najaf turned permanent — and fateful. One Indian cleric’s spiritual journey rerouted not just his life, but the future arc of the Middle East.
Iran’s leadership doesn’t advertise it, but dig deep into state archives and you’ll find something curious: Khamenei’s family tree leads straight to India.
As Iran tightens its grip on regional resistance, one word appears in Khomeini’s poetry and Khamenei’s ancestry: “Hind” — soft syllables shadowing hard power.
The Islamic Republic’s ideological spine may be rooted in Najaf and Qom — but its ancestral marrow pulses from Kintoor, India. And almost no one talks about it.
Move over oil pipelines — it’s ancestral memory that’s fueling West Asia’s hottest power plays. And the origins stretch all the way back to Mughal-era India.
Missiles and militancy dominate headlines, but behind Iran’s hardline resolve is a quieter force: a centuries-old clerical tradition seeded in colonial India.