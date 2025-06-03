'The Captain No One Picks': The curious resurgence of Shreyas Iyer

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Shreyas Iyer went from losing his BCCI contract in silence to roaring back with a Ranji Trophy-winning season. His 480-run blitz for Mumbai forced the board to rethink, just in time for India's Champions Trophy conquest.
Three IPL teams, three finals. No one saw it coming when Iyer, discarded by KKR after a title, led Punjab Kings to the brink of glory—topping it with a career-best season and a captaincy masterclass.
A freak finger injury during IPL 2025 practice could’ve ended his season—but Iyer batted through the pain, turning grit into game-changing innings that kept Punjab Kings alive in the playoffs.
Despite a heroic 95 in the Ranji final, Iyer was axed from India’s Test squad. Chief selector Agarkar blamed technique—but critics, including Ponting, saw it as politics veiled in excuses.
While the ICC crowned him Player of the Month, India’s selectors looked the other way. His Champions Trophy fireworks won games—but not the Test cap. Recognition abroad, rejection at home.
With three IPL finals under his belt as captain, Iyer is arguably India's most proven T20 leader. Yet, the BCCI overlooks him for Gill and SKY, sparking debate on what more he must prove.
Experts are fuming. Media tags Iyer’s Test omission “inexplicable.” With four titles in 15 months, he’s the man for big moments—yet is treated like a fringe player by national selectors.
As Rohit and Kohli bowed out, Iyer should've been next in line. Instead, youth was prioritized over experience, leaving a title-winning veteran watching from the sidelines as India rebuilt.
Test dreams fading, Iyer's eyes now lock onto 2026’s T20 World Cup. His blistering IPL form—603 runs, 175+ strike rate—makes him indispensable in ODIs and T20Is, even if selectors keep stalling.