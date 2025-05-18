The Chinese trap: Why South Asia is slipping out of India’s grasp 

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
China’s “String of Pearls” strategy isn’t just maritime folklore—it’s a geopolitical net tightening around India, as Chinese-funded ports and bases encircle the subcontinent with quiet precision.
With over 70% of its bilateral debt owed to China, Pakistan’s foreign policy often sounds more like Beijing’s script than Islamabad’s. India watches as CPEC carves through disputed lands with impunity.
Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port, now under a 99-year Chinese lease, stands as a monument to what defaulting on Beijing’s loans looks like—strategic assets lost, sovereignty compromised, India alarmed.
Nepal’s pricey Chinese-backed projects, like Pokhara Airport, come with steep repayment terms and political strings—eroding India’s traditional sway and allowing Beijing a louder voice in Himalayan affairs.
In Maldives, China’s deep pockets fund glitzy infrastructure but create deep deficits. With ballooning debt and an FTA skewed toward Beijing, India’s clout in Male is fast eroding.
Even relatively stable Bangladesh is treading a slippery slope. Chinese loans are piling up, and Beijing’s infrastructural dominance may soon come with the kind of influence that reorders Dhaka’s priorities.
Ports, power plants, and even land—China’s lending spree often comes with built-in claws. When payments falter, Beijing gains control of key assets, some with potential military applications alarmingly close to India.
Debt has a voice—and it’s speaking Mandarin. Countries reliant on Chinese financing increasingly align with Beijing’s policies, even when they clash with India’s regional or global positions.
From Kashmir to the Indian Ocean, China’s debt diplomacy isn’t just about economics—it’s a full-spectrum strategy that chips away at India’s security architecture and regional leadership.