'The DNA that should not exist': 6,000-yr-old remains has no connection to anyone on Earth

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Vanished Lineage

6,000-year-old skeletons from Colombia carry DNA that links to no known ancient or modern group.

Credit : Ana Maria Groot/ Universidad Nacional de Colombia

Genetic Ghosts

These early people simply disappear from the record—no direct descendants, no modern echo.

Credit : Ana Maria Groot/ Universidad Nacional de Colombia

Lost Legacy

Despite settling and farming the Bogotá plateau for 4,000 years, their genetic trail abruptly ends.

Panama Connection

Strangely, their closest genetic match isn’t local—but to modern Chibchan speakers in Panama.

Diluted Identity

One theory: intermixing blurred their DNA beyond recognition, leaving no traceable signature.

Mystery Migration

Researchers suggest the Isthmo-Colombian region may hold missing chapters in America’s human journey.

Lineage Puzzle

Unlike the well-tracked Anzick-1 or Channel Islands populations, these Colombians defy easy classification.

Language Link

Proto-Chibchan language roots may hold clues—but the genetics don’t yet match the linguistic spread.

Representative pic

Hidden Histories

With western Colombia and Venezuela still untested, deeper ancient DNA may unlock what we’ve missed.
Related Stories

Kepler-725c breaks silence: A super-Earth hiding in plain gravitational sight 'They never left': DNA shocker reveals 9,000 years of untouched African ancestry Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS: India’s first astronaut in space in 41 years 'Shillong’s sinister secret': What drove Sonam Raghuwanshi to kill Raja just days after 'I do'?