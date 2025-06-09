'The DNA that should not exist': 6,000-yr-old remains has no connection to anyone on Earth

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
6,000-year-old skeletons from Colombia carry DNA that links to no known ancient or modern group.
Credit : Ana Maria Groot/ Universidad Nacional de Colombia
These early people simply disappear from the record—no direct descendants, no modern echo.
Despite settling and farming the Bogotá plateau for 4,000 years, their genetic trail abruptly ends.
Strangely, their closest genetic match isn’t local—but to modern Chibchan speakers in Panama.
One theory: intermixing blurred their DNA beyond recognition, leaving no traceable signature.
Researchers suggest the Isthmo-Colombian region may hold missing chapters in America’s human journey.
Unlike the well-tracked Anzick-1 or Channel Islands populations, these Colombians defy easy classification.
Proto-Chibchan language roots may hold clues—but the genetics don’t yet match the linguistic spread.
With western Colombia and Venezuela still untested, deeper ancient DNA may unlock what we’ve missed.