‘The dust that eats lungs’: Mars hides a threat that even NASA did not predict

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Toxic Terrain

Mars may look lifeless, but its soil hides a deadly secret: fine, lung-damaging dust packed with silica and reactive iron that can scar respiratory tissues permanently.

Representative pic

Invisible Killer

Martian dust is finer than human mucus can trap, allowing it to slip deep into the lungs where it can embed and inflame tissue—leading to silicosis-like diseases.

Representative pic

Storm-Spread Danger

Every Martian year, storms churn this toxic dust into the air. Global dust events can last for weeks, coating everything and turning the sky into a red, toxic haze.

Representative pic

Lung-Eating Iron

The planet’s iron-rich soil, especially its nanophase iron, reacts aggressively with lung tissue, posing a major threat even with minimal exposure.

Representative pic

Lessons from Apollo

Moon dust caused coughing and eye irritation for Apollo astronauts. Mars dust is even worse—chemical, sharp, and laced with potentially cancerous elements.

Representative pic

Chemical Cocktail

Martian soil is laced with perchlorates, arsenic, and cadmium. Some cause cancer, others disrupt hormones. And we don’t fully know how they interact together.

Representative pic

No Quick Rescue

If an astronaut falls ill on Mars, Earth is months away. Medical emergencies in deep space mean long waits, limited care, and life-threatening risks.

Representative pic

Vitamins Backfire

Even prevention isn’t simple. Treatments like iodine or vitamin C can clash—one helps, the other may harm—making health protocols even more complex.

Representative pic

A Health Crisis in Waiting

Dust may be the silent enemy of Mars colonization. Without proper countermeasures, astronauts risk returning not as heroes, but as patients for life.

Representative pic
