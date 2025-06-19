The F-35 mystery: Did Iran just humiliate the world’s top warplane?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Iran says it shot down not one, but three of Israel’s prized F-35I Adirs — stealth jets the West deems untouchable. If true, this would mark the most humiliating tech defeat since Yugoslavia’s SAM shock in 1999.
Israel denies any loss, but Iranian sources claim not only wreckage — they’ve allegedly captured a female F-35 pilot. A wartime PR bombshell or the beginning of a global military reckoning?
Fifth-gen stealth was supposed to be invincible. But Tehran’s decades-old missile systems might’ve just reminded the world that radar shadows aren’t always invisible.
Representative pic
With Israel showcasing clean kills and Iran boasting burning debris, the truth of what happened over Persian skies may hinge on satellite leaks—or a future confession.
A female Israeli pilot in Iranian custody? Tehran’s claim, if verified, would be the first such case involving an F-35 and could ignite diplomatic fires hotter than any missile barrage.
Flashback to 1999: a U.S. stealth fighter fell to Soviet-era missiles in Serbia. Today, Iran hints it may have pulled off the same trick—with eerily familiar tactics.
Israel claims full air dominance. But Iran’s narrative of downed jets and smoking wrecks challenges Tel Aviv’s carefully curated image of aerial invulnerability.
Even stealth has limits. If Iran’s account holds, this would expose vulnerabilities in America’s most expensive warplane—and rattle its allies from Europe to East Asia.
Between Tehran’s triumphal broadcasts and Tel Aviv’s denials lies a fog of war so thick, even military experts are split. But someone’s jets didn’t return.