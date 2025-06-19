The F-35 mystery: Did Iran just humiliate the world’s top warplane?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Stealth Shattered

Iran says it shot down not one, but three of Israel’s prized F-35I Adirs — stealth jets the West deems untouchable. If true, this would mark the most humiliating tech defeat since Yugoslavia’s SAM shock in 1999.

Jet Blackout

Israel denies any loss, but Iranian sources claim not only wreckage — they’ve allegedly captured a female F-35 pilot. A wartime PR bombshell or the beginning of a global military reckoning?

Adir Ambush

Fifth-gen stealth was supposed to be invincible. But Tehran’s decades-old missile systems might’ve just reminded the world that radar shadows aren’t always invisible.

Representative pic

Dogfight Denial

With Israel showcasing clean kills and Iran boasting burning debris, the truth of what happened over Persian skies may hinge on satellite leaks—or a future confession.

Pilot Prisoner

A female Israeli pilot in Iranian custody? Tehran’s claim, if verified, would be the first such case involving an F-35 and could ignite diplomatic fires hotter than any missile barrage.

Yugoslavia Replay

Flashback to 1999: a U.S. stealth fighter fell to Soviet-era missiles in Serbia. Today, Iran hints it may have pulled off the same trick—with eerily familiar tactics.

Sky Sovereignty

Israel claims full air dominance. But Iran’s narrative of downed jets and smoking wrecks challenges Tel Aviv’s carefully curated image of aerial invulnerability.

Radar Roulette

Even stealth has limits. If Iran’s account holds, this would expose vulnerabilities in America’s most expensive warplane—and rattle its allies from Europe to East Asia.

Misinformation War

Between Tehran’s triumphal broadcasts and Tel Aviv’s denials lies a fog of war so thick, even military experts are split. But someone’s jets didn’t return.
