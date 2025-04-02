‘The fire Akbar couldn’t kill’: Jwalamukhi’s eternal flames burn on in Himachal’s Kangra

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Shakti Peetha Power

Located in Jwalamukhi town, Kangra Valley, the temple is one of the 51 sacred Shakti Peethas, where Goddess Sati’s tongue is said to have fallen, marking it as divine ground.

Flames, Not Idols

Unlike traditional temples, this Himachal Pradesh shrine has no idol. Instead, it hosts nine eternal flames emerging from the earth—each representing a form of Goddess Durga.

Mystery Beneath the Hills

Scientists suggest underground volcanic gases fuel these flames, but no definitive source has been found in this region of Himachal’s Dhauladhar range. The fire remains a sacred mystery.

Akbar’s Failed Trial

During a visit to the Kangra region, Emperor Akbar attempted to douse the flames with water and iron. He failed—and later offered a gold parasol that mystically turned into a different metal.

A Raja’s Vision

The temple’s origins trace to Raja Bhumi Chand Katoch of Himachal Pradesh, who dreamt of the sacred spot. He built the shrine, which later caught the eye of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who gold-plated its dome.

Epic Connection

Local folklore in the Kangra Valley links the temple to the Pandavas, who are said to have renovated it during exile. Their devotion lives on in ancient folk songs still sung today.

Architectural Glow

The temple glistens in the hills of northern Himachal with its golden dome, silver-adorned doors, and a brass bell gifted by the King of Nepal, merging spiritual heritage with regal offerings.

Flames of the Goddess

Each natural flame—burning in the rocky crevices of Jwalamukhi—represents a Navadurga form, including Mahakali, Annapurna, and Ambika. Pilgrims pour milk and water during rituals.

Pilgrim Magnet of Himachal

Set in the spiritual heart of Kangra, the temple draws thousands yearly. With the Dhauladhar peaks behind and sacred flames ahead, it’s a journey of both awe and devotion.
Related Stories

'Bigger than 78 Earths': Indian scientists find monster planet outside the solar system ‘Uranus awakens’: Hubble captures 20 years of atmospheric drama on the sideways planet 'The peak no one has touched': Why Mount Kailash refuses conquest by any living soul 'Mysterious green glow’: Gulf of Oman lights up but it’s a sign of spreading disaster