‘The fire Akbar couldn’t kill’: Jwalamukhi’s eternal flames burn on in Himachal’s Kangra

Located in Jwalamukhi town, Kangra Valley, the temple is one of the 51 sacred Shakti Peethas, where Goddess Sati’s tongue is said to have fallen, marking it as divine ground.
Unlike traditional temples, this Himachal Pradesh shrine has no idol. Instead, it hosts nine eternal flames emerging from the earth—each representing a form of Goddess Durga.
Scientists suggest underground volcanic gases fuel these flames, but no definitive source has been found in this region of Himachal’s Dhauladhar range. The fire remains a sacred mystery.
During a visit to the Kangra region, Emperor Akbar attempted to douse the flames with water and iron. He failed—and later offered a gold parasol that mystically turned into a different metal.
The temple’s origins trace to Raja Bhumi Chand Katoch of Himachal Pradesh, who dreamt of the sacred spot. He built the shrine, which later caught the eye of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who gold-plated its dome.
Local folklore in the Kangra Valley links the temple to the Pandavas, who are said to have renovated it during exile. Their devotion lives on in ancient folk songs still sung today.
The temple glistens in the hills of northern Himachal with its golden dome, silver-adorned doors, and a brass bell gifted by the King of Nepal, merging spiritual heritage with regal offerings.
Each natural flame—burning in the rocky crevices of Jwalamukhi—represents a Navadurga form, including Mahakali, Annapurna, and Ambika. Pilgrims pour milk and water during rituals.
Set in the spiritual heart of Kangra, the temple draws thousands yearly. With the Dhauladhar peaks behind and sacred flames ahead, it’s a journey of both awe and devotion.